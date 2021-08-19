Former Karnataka CM Yediyurappa flies off to Maldives

Bengaluru: Former Karnataka chief minister B.S. Yediyurappa flew off to the Maldives, taking a break from a hectic political activity even after he had stepped down from the coveted post.

There is no official communication from him or family members on a foreign trip.

However, sources close to his family said that Yediyurappa left India on Wednesday with his son B.S. Vijayendra, daughters and grandchildren to the Maldives.

He will return to Bengaluru after a 3-day trip. Yediyurappa has emerged as a power centre of the ruling BJP government after anointing Basavaraj Bommai to the post of Chief Minister.

Yediyurappa will spend quality time with his family members especially grandchildren taking a break from the routine political activities, sources said.

He recently tried to pacify miffed Tourism Minister Anand Singh who was adamant that he would not take part in the Independence Day celebrations. Later, he agreed to hoist the national flag.

Yediyurappa has announced that after the Ganesh Chaturthi he would take up a tour of the state to strengthen the party keeping in mind the next assembly elections.

The tour will begin from the constituencies in which BJP has suffered defeat, Yediyurappa had stated.