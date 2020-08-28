Former K’taka minister Revanna tests Covid positive

Bengaluru, Aug 28 : Former Karnataka minister and Janata Dal-Secular (JD-S) legislator H.D. Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Friday.

“Revanna has been admitted to a private hospital here for treatment after he tested Covid positive,” a party official told IANS.

Revanna, 62, is the second son of JD-S supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and elder brother of former Karnataka Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

“Revanna has tested positive for coronavirus. I pray he recovers and gets back to serve people,” tweeted state Health Minister B.R. Sriramulu in Kannada.

Revanna is a fifth time legislator from the Holenarsipur assembly segment in Hassan district.

“Though Revanna had tested negative earlier when four of his security persons contracted the virus, he took the test on Thursday after he displayed symptoms of the virus,” the official said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President D.K. Shivakumar had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday and is under treatment at a private hospital in the city’s northewest suburb.

Scores of politicians, including state Chief Minister B.S Yediyurappa, opposition Congress leader Siddaramaiah, state cabinet ministers S.T. Somashekar, Anand Singh and C.T. Ravi, Lok Sabha members, MLAs and MLCs have tested positive and recovered from the infection during the last two months.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.