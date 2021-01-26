Founder of United Steel of Musherabad Syed Anwar passes away

Hyderabad: Syed Anwar, former member of Steel Association of Hyderabad passed away at 3:10 a.m. on January 26. He died due to heart attack.

Anwar who was the son of late Syed Akbar was the proprietor of United Steel located at Musherabad, Hyderabad.

Syed Anwar was one of the pioneers in steel trading in Hyderabad from early 70’s operating from multiple locations in Hyderabad and Maharashtra. He was among the first to start international trading of steel scrap across the GCC from Hyderabad and was part of the Steel Association of Hyderabad helping build the Steel Manufacturing and Trading Community in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

However, during the last few years, he had stepped back from United Steel and was working on philanthropic activities.

His last rites will be conducted during Asr prayer at Musherabad Masjid.

For further details, his son, Aslam can be contacted on his cellphone number 9849548786.