Former MIM leader’s firing incident in Adilabad: Injured man dies at NIMS

Hyderabad: One of the three persons injured when former All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader opened fire in Adilabad last week, succumbed at Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) Hyderabad on Saturday morning, the police said.

Syed Zameer (55), a former councilor of Adilabad municipality, was one of the three persons who were injured in the firing and knife attack by Farooq Ahmed, president of AIMIM Adilabad district unit and a former deputy chairman of Adilabad municipality, following a clash between two groups.

Zameer was hit by a bullet in his abdomen and was shifted to Hyderabad, as his condition was critical. The other two—Syed Mannan and Syed Mohtesham, who received injuries in limbs, received treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Adilabad.

Earlier, Farooq Ahmed was booked under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 27/30 of the Indian Arms Act. “Now, we shall change the sections and book a murder case against him under Section 302 of IPC,” said Rajesh Chandra, Officer on special duty (OSD) of Adilabad police.

Farooq Ahmed is currently under 14-day judicial remand.

The incident happened at Thatiguda Colony in Adilabad town on December 18, when two groups of people clashed with each other. While there was an old rivalry between the two groups, the immediate provocation was a fight between two youth in a cricket match. The AIMIM leader rushed And opened fire into the group of people gathered.

A day after the incident, AIMIM not only expelled Ahmed from the party but also dissolved the party unit in Adilabad.