Former minister Khaleel Basha passes away; tested +ve for COVID

Hyderabad: Former Minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader S A Khaleel Basha passed away in Hyderabad on Tuesday (August 11).

Dr. Basha was not well for quite some time. He reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. He died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Mr. Basha joined TDP during former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao period. He was elected MLA for two times. He served as a Cabinet Minister holding the portfolio of Minority Welfare. Besides being a popular politician of Kadapa, as a medical practitioner, he was known to have served the poor and needy, without fee. He accepted fee only from those who voluntarily paid it.

Expressing his condolences to the bereaved family, TDP Kadapa district president R. Sreenivasa Reddy recalled how the late leader created a niche for himself in the district party unit. District general secretary B. Hariprasad also condoled the death of Mr Basha saying that he stood for the poor in their times of crisis, both as a doctor and as a legislator.

Paying tributes on behalf of his party, Jana Sena Kadapa constituency in-charge and Rayalaseema joint convener Sunkara Srinivas recalled his services to the poor people of the district.