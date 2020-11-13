Former minister, poet among 3 to be nominated to Telangana Legislative Council

Hyderabad, Nov 13 : Former minister Baswaraju Saraiah and well-known people’s poet-composer Gorati Venkanna are among three personalities who will be nominated to Telangana Legislative Council.

The names of Saraiah, Venkanna and Vysya community leader Boggarapu Dayanand were approved by the state Cabinet on Friday.

The cabinet meeting presided over by Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao decided to fill in three nominated MLC seats.

It approved the candidature of Saraiah, Venkanna and Dayanand. According to Chief Minister’s Office, the government has sent these names to Governor Tamilisai Soudararajan for approval.

Former Andhra Pradesh minister Baswaraju Saraiah hails from the Rajaka washermen community recognised as the most backward class community. The 59-year-old from Warangal district had served as the minister for backward classes welfare in Congress government in unidvided Andhra Pradesh from 2012 to 2014.

Saraiah, who was elected to Andhra Pradesh Assembly in 1999, 2004 and 2009, joined the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2016.

Gorati Venkanna, also known as Venkataiah, is a popular Telugu poet-composer. The 57-year-old hailing from Nagarkurnool district authored various books. He received several awards including Kabir Smman from Madhya Pradesh in 2019, Hamsa award for literature by Andhra Pradesh government in 2006 and Kaloji award by Telangana government in 2016.

Boggarapu Dayanand had taken voluntary retirement when he was deputy director protocol in Government of Andhra Pradesh in 2003 and joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). He served in various positions in TDP before joining TRS in 2014.

Dayanand, who was born in 1954, comes from Vysya community. He is the chief advisor of Vysya Seva Kendram and leader of Arya Vysya Sangham.

