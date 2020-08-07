Former Miss India Finalist Aishwarya cracks UPSC Civil Services Exam

New Delhi: Former Miss India Finalist Aishwarya Sheoran, aged 23 years cracked UPSC Civil Services Exam 2019. She secured an All India Rank of 93.

Congratulating her, the Miss India pageant’s official Instagram account shared a post on Tuesday.

Former Miss India Finalist

Aishwarya who was among the top 21 finalists in 2016 Miss India Pageant said that for her modeling is hobby whereas Civil Service is “passion”.

She started her preparation in 2018. In order to stay focused on studies during the preparation, she kept herself away from all social media accounts.

Background of Aishwarya Sheoran

Sheoran was born in Rajasthan. However, as her father is an Army Colonel, she resided in various parts of the country due to his postings.

As she was a Head Girl in 12th standard in a school in Delhi, she met with many Civil Servants who used to visit her school.

After these meetings, she got encouraged and decided to become a Civil Servant.

Modeling assignments

During her second year in college, she participated in the Miss India Contest. Soon after the contest, she got many modeling assignments.

Soon after completing all the assignments, she started preparation for the Civil Services Examination. In order to avoid any distractions, she quit social media.

Preparation for UPSC Civil Services Exam

Discussing the strategy she following during the preparation for the examination, Sheoran said that she used to follow only one book for a particular topic and revise it frequently.

Although she did not join any coaching center, her parents supported her during the preparation. She also got enormous help from the internet for current affairs etc.