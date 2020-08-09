Former Miss India finalist who cracked UPSC exam files complaint

Mumbai: Former Miss India finalist Aishwarya Sheoran, who recently shot to fame after she secured rank 93 in the 2019 Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam, has filed a complaint with the Colaba police station here stating that there are over 20 fake Instagram accounts in her name.

On the basis of 23-year-old’s complaint, the police have registered a case under the Information Technology Act against an unidentified person and started the investigation.

Senior Police Inspector of Colaba police station Shivaji Fadtare said that the case was registered on August 6 and no arrest has been made so far.

Sheoran told the police that she does not have any account on Instagram and someone created accounts in her name and was posting her photos and videos without seeking permission.

