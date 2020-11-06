Former MP Madhu Yashki makes interesting comments on TPCC president’s post

Hyderabad: Former MP and congress party leader today made interesting comments on change of guard in the path in the state. He said that there was a need for the change of the TPCC president in the state in the wake of series of defeats by the party.



He said that the change of guard was likely to take place after the declaration of by-elections results in Dubbaka assembly constituency. He added that the party’s state incharge Manickam Tagore and AICC secretary Srinivasa Krishnan would submit a report on the issue to the party high command.



He, however made it clear that the party would go ahead with mode confidence in the state irrespective of the result of the dubbaka assembly constituency. Addressing media persons in Nizamabad, he said that the congress party was going through a troubling times in the state and the country.



He said that their party leader rahul Gandhi had asked them to go to the people without expecting anything from the party. Goud said that the time had come to strengthen the party from grassroots level in the state.

Source: NSS