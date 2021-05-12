Former OU dean Radhe Shyam Sharma passes away

Hyderabad: Prof. Radhe Shyam Sharma former head of the department of English at Osmania University and former dean of humanities passed away on May 10 after a brief illness. He was 82 years of age.

Born in Tinsukia, Assam, Prof. Sharma graduated from the Gauhati University in 1962.

After special assistance from the Indian government, Prof. Sharma did his post-graduate degree in English Literature and bagged the William Shakespeare Gold Medal in1965.

In the year 1965, he joined the University as a lecturer and formed a young lecturers association. Later, he obtained a Second Masters’s degree by completing his works on a series on William Shakespeare. He went on to complete his Ph.D. from the Osmania University.

In 1973, he received a scholarship from the British Council and was also a recipient of the American Council of Learned Societies under the Fulbright program. He gave lectures in several American and Mexico Universities. Prof. Sharma will be missed by the students and the scholars whose lives he has touched so deeply and left an everlasting impression.