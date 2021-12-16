Former OUJAC leader Krishank appointed as TSMDC Chairman

Hyderabad: Former OU Joint Action Committee (OUJAC) Krishank Manne has been appointed as the chairman of Telangana State Mineral Development Corporation (TSMDC).

After the appointment, he thanked both chief minister State K. Chandrashekar Rao and Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development of Telangana K. Chandrashekar Rao.

On his Twitter account, he wrote, “I cannot put in words the joy of being appointed as TSMDC Chairman by Hon’ble CM KCR sir.

Absolutely grateful to @KTRTRS garu for picking me,constantly mentoring me and giving me this big responsibility.

TRS SM Warriors, Media fraternity hope the same love from you continues”.

TRS SM Warriors, Media fraternity hope the same love from you continues🙏🏽 — krishanKTRS (@krishanKTRS) December 15, 2021

He emerged as a student leader from Osmania University during Telangana agitation for separate statehood. Later, he joined Congress.

In 2019, Krishank who is a prominent leader from Secunderabad quit Congress after he was denied an MLA ticket in the general elections held in 2018.

After quitting Congress, he joined the ruling party of the state, TRS.