Former Pak diplomat’s daughter beheaded over breakup

Islamabad: A former Pakistani diplomat’s daughter was beheaded over a breakup in Islamabad.

Bol News reported the victim was identified as 27-year-old Noor Mukadam, daughter of Shaukat Muqakam, who served as Pakistan’s Ambassador to South Korea and Kazakhstan.

Police said she was stabbed and beheaded with a sharp instrument after firing, while another person was injured in the incident, the report said.

A friend of the girl has been arrested for her alleged involvement in the incident, they said.

The police said Zahir Jaffar, the alleged killer, is the son of the CEO of a leading construction company in Islamabad.

According to sources, Noor was killed over a breakup with the accused, who could not handle the refusal and killed her, the report said.

Initial reports suggest that Noor came to Jaffar’s house on Tuesday. She was not in contact with her father since the morning. The alleged killer is a drug addict and has psychological issues, police say.

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri condemned the incident and expressed his condolences.

“Deeply saddened by the murder of the daughter of a senior colleague and former ambassador of Pakistan. Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and I hope the perpetrator of this heinous crime will be brought to justice,” the spokesperson wrote on Twitter, adding the hashtag #JusticeForNoor.