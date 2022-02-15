Former PM HD Deve Gowda calls upon CM KCR and extends support

Hyderabad: Former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda telephoned Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Tuesday and extended support to the CM’s call to all forces to unite together and shunt out the Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) from this country.

“Congratulations, you have taken up a big battle, we are with you, we will have to fight communal forces and save the country,” Devegowda said to CM KCR. The Chief Minister in response thanked the former PM and said that will meet with him soon in Bengaluru.

KCR on Saturday had said that all the forces have to unite to shunt out BJP from this country or else society will be ruined. He called upon the youth and people of the country to take the lead.

Addressing the media for close to two hours, the CM had spoken on a range of issues from the Hijab row in Karnataka to the proposed Electricity reforms by the Union government. He remarked that the saffron party is creating tensions on religious lines just before the elections to garner votes and that it is disturbing the ‘eco’ of the country.

Also Read All forces have to unite to shunt out BJP from this country: CM KCR

On the question of building an anti-BJP front, the chief minister had said that the Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will soon visit the state and at the same time, he will also soon visit Maharastra to meet with CM Uddav Thackeray to discuss issues related to the nation.