Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in the national capital with fever and weakness.

According to media reports, he was hospitalized on Wednesday evening after he complained of fever and weakness.

Earlier this year, the 88-year-old Congress veteran and Rajya Sabha member had been admitted to hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of infections.

More details are awaited.