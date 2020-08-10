Former Prez undergoes brain surgery, on ventilator support

NEW DELHI: Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent a brain surgery at the Army’s Research and Referral (R&R) hospital for removal of a clot, sources said.

Mukherjee, who was unwell, was hospitalised on the advice of the doctors and had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

“Former President Pranab Mukherjee underwent a successful brain surgery for removal of a clot at the Army’s R&R hospital,” sources told PTI.

“He is critical and is on ventilator support,” the sources also said.

Mukherjee, 84, said in a tweet in the morning, “On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today.”

“I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19,” Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012 to 2017, said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president’s health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee said, “Concerned to hear about Former President Pranab Mukherjee Da testing positive for Covid-19. My prayers are with him and his family during this time and I wish him a speedy recovery.”

After a long political career in which he held several top posts including that of Finance and Defence Minister, Mukherjee became President in 2012 and served till 2017.

Source: PTI inputs