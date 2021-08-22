Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passes away

By PTI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 22nd August 2021 11:17 am IST
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passes away
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Maurya pays last respect to former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, on his demise, in Lucknow, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Singh passed away on Saturday due to sepsis and multi organs failure. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Family members of former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, mourn on his demise, in Lucknow, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Singh passed away on Saturday due to sepsis and multi organs failure. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Kalyan Singh in an old picture. Home Minister Shah tweeted while expressing his grief on passing away of Singh. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: In this file photo Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh addresses the media, in Jodhpur. Singh passed away on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at Sanjay Gandhi Postgraduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPIMC) in Lucknow, due to sepsis and multi organs failure. (PTI Photo)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pays last respect to former Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh, on his demise, in Lucknow, Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021. Singh passed away on Saturday due to sepsis and multi organs failure. (PTI Photo)

