Former SC judge Markandey Katju observes fast on last Friday of every Ramzan

New Delhi: Former Supreme Court Judge Justice Markandey Katju on Thursday revealed that he has been observing fast on last Friday of every Ramzan for the past 25 years.

In a tweet on his Twitter account, Katju wrote that he will observe fast on the last Friday of this Ramzan too. He also appealed to all non-Muslims all over the world to do the same. Apart from it, he also mentioned the Sehri and Iftaar timings.

Tomorrow, 7th May, is last Friday of Ramzan. I will be keeping roza tomorrow, as I have for last 25 years,out of respect&solidarity with my Muslim brothers&sisters.

I appeal2all non Muslims all over world to do same.Sehri is at 4.15 am&iftaar at 7 pm.Don’t eat or drink in between — Markandey Katju (@mkatju) May 6, 2021

Markandey Katju

Katju, former judge of the Supreme Court was also the chairman of the Press Council of India. Before becoming a judge of the apex court, he served as Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and Chief Justice of Madras High Court.

Currently, he is the patron of an organization, the Indian Reunification Association (IRA). The organization advocates peaceful reunification of Pakistan and Bangladesh with India.

Last Friday of Ramzan

Last Friday of Ramzan is commonly known as Jumu’atul-Wida. Although all Fridays are considered sacred in Islam, Jumu’atul-Wida has its own importance.

During pre-COVID times, a huge number of worshippers used to gather to offer the special prayer. However, due to the pandemic, it has been advised to adhere to COVID-19 norms. Earlier, the Islamic Centre of India in Lucknow had issued an appeal asking Muslims to offer the prayer in their homes.