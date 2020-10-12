Former student leader shot dead in Chandigarh

Chandigarh, Oct 11 : A former student leader of Panjab University in Chandigarh was shot dead outside a nightclub, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Gurlal Brar, was former state President of the Students’ Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU).

He was alone when miscreants opened fire at him late Saturday night. Brar was rushed to the PGI Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Brar was a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab’s Faridkot district and was residing in Mohali town.

