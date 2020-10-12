Former student leader shot dead in Chandigarh

News Desk 1Published: 12th October 2020 6:53 am IST

Chandigarh, Oct 11 : A former student leader of Panjab University in Chandigarh was shot dead outside a nightclub, police said on Sunday.

The victim, Gurlal Brar, was former state President of the Students’ Organisation of Panjab University (SOPU).

He was alone when miscreants opened fire at him late Saturday night. Brar was rushed to the PGI Hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Brar was a resident of Kotkapura in Punjab’s Faridkot district and was residing in Mohali town.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Projects extending 1,330 km awarded during Apr-Sep: NHAI
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 12th October 2020 6:53 am IST
Back to top button