Former TDP leader L Ramana to get recognition in TRS party: KCR

Hyderabad: TRS Supremo and Chief Minister, K Chandrasekhar Rao today welcomed L Ramana into the party fold. At a program at the party Office here Rao offered him the pink shawl and his followers. Recently, Ramana joined the TRS party in the presence of working president KT Rama Rao.

Later speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister stated that Ramana will get a key post and recognition. Soon I will announce the post to Ramana to make to sure that the Weavers community voice is heard. We are lacking of the Weavers community leadership and Ramana filled that gap, KCR maintained.

The Chief Minister expressed happiness that Ramana a disciplined leader has joined the TRS party. He promised to participate in the development of the state and will get due recognition, KCR announced amid applause. In future the people of the state will see a good leader in Ramana to serve he hoped.

The Weavers community faces many problems and the government trying to address them he said. We will provide Rs 5 lakh insurance to the kin of deceased Weavers on par with Rythu bhima for the farmers. The officials concerned are preparing the plan and modalities to be disclosed soon. The Weavers will get benefits through Ramana KCR said.

We are trying to address one issue after other in a phased manner. In combined state Andhra rulers involved in criminal negligence towards our region development he charged. He listed out the schemes of welfare and development programs for all round development of the new state. Lakes revival through mission Kakatiya, Rythu Bandhu, Mission ,Bhagiratha programs and others formed in this regard.

We made them available to people in coordination with late Prof Jayashanjar and irrigation expert R Vidyasagar Rao, he added.