Former Telangana employees union leader Ch Vittal joins BJP

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Employees Association former president Ch Vittal, popularly known as Vittal has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday in Delhi.

Vittal joined the party in the presence of Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh, state party chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, and its chief national spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Speaking on the occasion, Vittal said that there is no respect and place for people who fought for achieving the Telangana state. He also said that about 2 lakh youth in the state are reeling with no jobs. He expressed confidence that BJP will form the government in the upcoming assembly elections.

Welcoming Vittal into the party, Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that BJP was the right platform for all the genuine separate Telangana state activists. He alleged that CM KCR had cheated all the activists and instead welcomed all the traitors of the separate state.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said the BJP has been working to expand democracy and the acceptability of its leadership has been rising in every field and region.

Tarun Chugh said that KCR made Telangana a place of ‘loot’. “Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s government has sidelined people who struggled for the state’s creation and he is only into promoting his family members in the government,” he added.