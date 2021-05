Hyderabad: The Saroornagar police today shocked the ruling TRS party leader and former MLA Teegala Krishna Reddy and imposed a fine of Rs.1000 for not wearing face mask.

The police checked the vehicle of Teegala at Karman ghat cross roads. Teegala entered into an argument with local SI Mukesh leading to tense movements for some time.

The SI made it clear to Teegala that all were same to the police and imposed the fine of Rs.1000 on the former MLA.