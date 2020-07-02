Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash booked by ED

By SM Bilal Updated: July 02, 2020, 1:18 pm IST

Hyderabad: The enforcement directorate (ED) has booked a case against Former TV9 CEO Ravi Prakash under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

In October 2019, Banjara Hills police had arrested Ravi Prakash in connection with a cheating case for allegedly playing fraud and withdrawing 18 crores from the Associated Broadcasting Company Private limited.

The ABCPL had alleged that apart from Ravi Prakash, two other directors G Singa Rao and Clifford Pereira had fraudulently withdrawn money from the company.

According to the sources basing on the FIR, the ED has registered a case and likely to issue summons.

