Former UFC fighter 30-year-old Kevin Lee embraces Islam

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Kevin Lee, announced his conversion to Islam, expressing his great satisfaction in life as a Muslim.
30-year-old Kevin Lee converted to Islam in 2021 and did not disclose this until Tuesday, January 10, 2023.
Kevin took to Twitter and wrote, “Since being public about my conversion as a Muslim I’ve had a lot of people reach out to give support. I see all the messages and calls I feel the love.”
Kevin expressed that, “Allah always has a plan and I’m glad I’m on the right path.”
In another tweet, Kevin wrote, “Just to clarify because I see the questions, I officially accepted Islam in my life in October 2021 I just have not come out publicly until recently. I want to start a podcast soon I can speak more in depth there.”
Kevin, who now competes in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC, claims to have bonded well with Muslims after close interactions with them.
He also claimed that the move was blessed by his former manager Marquel Martin, who he is still in touch with.
“I’ve accepted Islam. I’ve converted over to Islam and really accepted my place in life as a Muslim. And just there alone, kind of brought me into the brotherhood of…speaking with more Muslims and me forming like more of a bond with these people and Ali is somebody I have known for years. We trained together, we got deep respect for each other and he’s got a lot of relationships in MMA. So the partnership just worked out and I got Marquel’s blessings to move over.”Lee told ESPN’s Brett Okamoto