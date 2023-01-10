Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee converts to Islam

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter Kevin Lee, announced his conversion to Islam, expressing his great satisfaction in life as a Muslim.

30-year-old Kevin Lee converted to Islam in 2021 and did not disclose this until Tuesday, January 10, 2023.

Kevin took to Twitter and wrote, “Since being public about my conversion as a Muslim I’ve had a lot of people reach out to give support. I see all the messages and calls I feel the love.”

Kevin expressed that, “Allah always has a plan and I’m glad I’m on the right path.”

In another tweet, Kevin wrote, “Just to clarify because I see the questions, I officially accepted Islam in my life in October 2021 I just have not come out publicly until recently. I want to start a podcast soon I can speak more in depth there.”

Kevin, who now competes in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Eagle FC, claims to have bonded well with Muslims after close interactions with them.

He also claimed that the move was blessed by his former manager Marquel Martin, who he is still in touch with.