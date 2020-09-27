Former Union minister Uma Bharti tests COVID-19 positive

Dehradun: Former Union minister and senior BJP leader Uma Bharti has said that she has tested positive for COVID-19 and has quarantined herself.

She requested people who came in her contact to get themselves tested and follow protocols.

Report came positive: Uma Bharti

Taking to Twitter, Bharti on Saturday night said that she had taken a COVID-19 test as she was suffering from fever, and the report came positive.

She has quarantined herself at a place between Haridwar and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

