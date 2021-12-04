Former united AP chief minister K Rosaiah passes away

Hyderabad: The former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh Konijeti Rosaiah is no more. Rosaiah who had also served as the governor of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka has breathed his last on Saturday.

As per reports, he died on the way to a hospital in Banjara Hills where he was being taken due to low blood pressure.

15th chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh

He served as the chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh after the death of YS Rajasekhara Reddy. His term in the office began on September 3, 2009, and ended on November 24, 2010.

Earlier, he had served as finance minister under Marri Chenna Reddy, Kotla Vijaya Bhaskara Reddy, Nedurumalli Janardhana Reddy and Y. S. Rajashekhara Reddy.

Governor of Karnataka

On June 28, 2014, he took the charge of the governor of Karnataka. His tenure in the office ended on August 31, 2014.

During his tenure as governor of Karnataka, the chief minister of the state was Siddaramaiah.

Tamil Nadu’s 13th governor

Later, he was appointed as the governor of Tamil Nadu. He was in the office from August 31, 2011, to August 30, 2016.

After the completion of his term as the governor of Tamil Nadu, he decided to retire from active politics. His political career which began in the 1960s lasted around 60 years.