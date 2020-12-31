Former United, Scotland manager Docherty, 92, dead

London, Dec 31 : Former Scotland and Manchester United manager Tommy Docherty died at his home on Thursday at the age of 92, his family announced in a statement. Docherty managed 12 clubs in a 27-year-long career.

“Tommy passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at home. He was a much-loved husband, father and papa and will be terribly missed. We ask that our privacy be respected at this time. There will be no further comment,” the family said in its statement.

Docherty, who made over 300 appearances as a player for Preston North End, had a brief stint as manager of Scotland in 1971 and 1972. He, however, is best known for leading Manchester United for five years between 1972 and 1977, becoming the second manager the club hired after the retirement of the legendary Matt Busby.

He saved United from relegation the season he took over, only to see them going down 1974. They won promotion back to England’s top flight at first attempt and went on to win the FA Cup in 1976 and runner-up in the tournament in the following year after losing to the dominant Liverpool in the final.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Tommy Docherty, who led us to FA Cup victory in 1977 with a thrilling, attacking team in the best traditions of Manchester United,” said United in a statement on twitter. “Everyone at the club sends sincere condolences to Tommy’s loved ones.”

