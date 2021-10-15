Former US President Bill Clinton hospitalized

Washington: Former President of United States Bill Clinton has been admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center, California due to a non-Covid-related infection.

According to the doctors who are treating the former President, Clinton has been shifted to ICU to ensure his privacy. The doctors made it clear that his present health condition is neither related to his heart problem nor COVID-19.

His spokesperson Angel Ureña wrote, “On Tuesday evening, President Clinton was admitted to UCI Medical Center to receive treatment for a non-COVID-related infection. He is on the mend, in good spirits, and is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with the excellent care”.

Statement, from me, on President Clinton pic.twitter.com/Jbfl4evpcF — Angel Ureña (@angelurena) October 15, 2021

Giving the details of Clinton’s health condition, doctors said that he is responding to antibiotics well, CNN reported.

Currently, doctors are giving intravenous antibiotics to Clinton. Soon, he will be shifted to oral antibiotics.

Political career of Bill Clinton

Bill Clinton, a member of the democratic party has served as attorney general of Arkansas between 1977 and 1979. He was in the office of Governor of Arkansas from 1979 to 1981.

In 1993, he became the 42nd President of the United States. His presidential term has ended in 2001.