Former US State Secretary dies of COVID-19 complications

Washington: Former US State Secretary of State Colin Powell died from the COVID-19 complications, Fox News reported citing his family members.



In a Facebook post from Colin Powell’s account, his family said: “General Colin L Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19.”



“He was fully vaccinated. We want to thank the medical staff at Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment. We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” the post added.



After his graduation in 1958, Powell was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the U.S. Army. During his 35 years in the Army, he served two tours in Vietnam, was stationed in West Germany and South Korea, and acted as President Ronald Reagan’s Deputy National Security Advisor in 1987 and then National Security Advisor from 1988 until 1989.



In 1989, he was promoted to the rank of General, and was appointed by then President George HW Bush to the position of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff. After his retirement in 1993, he founded America’s Promise, an organisation that helps at-risk children. He was nominated for Secretary of State by then President George W. Bush on December 16, 2000.