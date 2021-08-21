Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passes away

By ANI|   Posted by Neha  |   Updated: 21st August 2021 10:17 pm IST
Kalyan Singh
Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh (file photo)

Lucknow: Senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh passed away on Saturday at a hospital here following illness.

Kalyan Singh was admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences on July 4 following deterioration in his health condition.

“Former Chief Minister of UP and and Ex-Governor of Rajasthan Kalyan Singh Ji breathed his last today. He was admitted in SGPGI on July 4 in Intensive Care Unit in critical condition. He died due to sepsis and multi-organ failure,” said a statement by the hospital.

MS Education Academy

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had met Kalyan Singh earlier in the day and prayed for his speedy recovery.

Kalyan Singh had been put on dialysis and was on the ventilator.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had enquired about Kalyan Singh’s health and several BJP leaders had visited him in the hospital.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button