Former VC, Dean & HOD of Economics, Prof Rahmat Ali passes away

Prof Mohammed Rahmat Ali, son of Mohammed Maroof Ali, age 90, passed away peacefully on Saturday Aug 22 in Herndon, Virginia, a suburb of Washington DC, USA.

It is with deep sorrow that we wish to convey that one of our loved and respected Professor, Prof Rehmat Ali of the Department of Economics, expired today (22 August 2020) in Washington DC.

Prof Rahmat Ali was born in June 1930 in Hyderabad and joined Jamia Millia Islamia in 1962. Prof Rahmat Ali did his MS for the Southern Illinois University. He retired as a Professor of Economic in 1995. Prof Rahmat Ali was one of the stalwarts of Jamia, almost the last of a generation of venerable teachers like Professor N Meenai, Professor Anwar Siddiqui, Professor Iqbal Mehdi, Professor Ziaul Hasan Farooqi, Professor Salamatullah, Professor Moeenuddin, Professor Mujeeb Rizvi, Professor A W B Qadri etc.

Prof Rahmat Ali was a very vibrant personality on the campus, known for his wit and humour. His daughter Arifa also served in the Department of Sociology for some time and is now a Professor in University of Michigan. His son, Rizwan who studied Engineering in Jamia, is a renowned Alumni Activist in the US and is based in Chicago.

Prof Rahmat Ali handled many university responsibilities including Head of the Department of Economics, Dean, Faculty of Social Sciences and Pro-Vice Chancellor. He was loved and respected by all sections of the Jamia baradari. We are fortunate that his son Rizwan, continues to maintain the link with Jamia by being the founder member of the Jamia Alumni Association in the USA.

We pray for the maghfirat of the departed soul and sabr-e-jameel to his family.

