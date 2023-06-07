Forum for Good Governance seeks details from KTR on investments & jobs

Hyderabad: The Forum for Good Governance on Wednesday demanded from Telangana’s Information Technology and Industries Minister K.T. Rama Rao the details of Rs.3.30 lakh crore investment made and 22.5 lakh jobs created in the state during the last eight years.

In a letter to the minister, Forum for Good Governance Secretary M. Padmanabha Reddy requested him to direct the officials concerned to provide industry-wise investments made and jobs created so that people will believe the figures stated by the minister.

Padmanabha Reddy sought the minister’s intervention as their representation for information was directed from one department to another for the last five months.

The letter referred to the press meet of the minister on January 2, where he had said that Telangana attracted Rs 3.30 lakh crore investment and in the process, 22.5 lakh jobs have been created. The minister had stated that 14 priority sectors were identified and directors appointed for each of the sectors.

“Forum for Good Governance wanted to know the details of directors appointed and company wise details of investment made and jobs created,” wrote Padmanabha Reddy. They filed an RTI application to the Principal Secretary, IT.

“Initially there was reluctance to provide information. After filing an appeal, Joint Secretary, IT stated that his office has no information about company wise investments made and jobs created. He transferred the application to the Telangana State Trade Promotion Corporation (TSTPC) and further advised us to approach the Industries & Commerce Department.”

The Forum Secretary wrote that TSTPC advised them to approach the Principal Secretary, Industries and Commerce for information. “I&C Department, when requested for information, stated that they don’t have any information and advised us to approach Commissioner Industries. As advised by the I & C department, we approached Commissioner industries, till date there is no response from him,” reads the letter.

Urging the minister to direct officials concerned to provide the information, Padmanabha Reddy added, “In absence of it, there is every possibility and danger of people taking the information provided by the Hon’ble Minister with a pinch of salt and effects the credibility of statements made in future by the Hon’ble Minister.”