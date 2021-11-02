Forum mall makes hundred percent business recovery post COVID

Hyderabad: Forum Sujana Mall the sought after destination post Covid has managed to recover hundred percent of its business that it did in corresponding period in 2019.

The Mall is seeing 60 percent footfalls against earlier times but has recovered 100 percent as it is doing bigger business comparatively. The Mall now has over 15 exclusive brands.

Nexsus Mall have inducted seven Forum Malls into their portfolio earlier this year taking the count of malls to 16 , spread across 12 cities according to Jain Naik Head office Mumbai and Tanveer Shaik Cluster Director. Since the transition to Nexsus Malls, there are several upgradations and beautifications being undertaken at the Mall including an upgraded central atrium which will have a fresh modern look . With the completion of the new façade the Mall will have brand new exterior to boast about . The lift, lobbies, food court and washrooms will have a complete interational look .

Jayen Nail Senior VP Operations and Projects At Nexus Malls Tanveer Shaikh Cluster Director Nexus Malls

Nexus Malls and its portfolio of 16 malls in 12 cities stayed ahead of its curve by bringing Operational and Technology transformation and clocked over 05 percent business recovery in Indian modern retail until September end. Now with the combination of best brands including luxury F&B and Cinema the entire portfolio of Malls under Nexus Malls has recovered 100 percent of its business even after being dented by first and sedond wave of Covid .

Since the takeover Forum Sujana Mall has also won three prestigious awards across the MAPIC India Shopping Centre Awards in Mumbai and images Shopping Centre Awards in Goa. .

For the festivities this year Forum is having a unique décor named the Sound of Happyness . Customers can also contribute and add to the sounds of Happyness by buying bells and adding to the Sound of Happyness . The proceeds from this contribution will got towards aiding the kin of those who lost their battle to COVID over last 18 months.

In addition to add more exhilaration to shopping experience great offersand figt vouchers are being introduced under the Shop and Win campaign . . For every shopping of worth Rs. 10000 customers can choose their own gifts which are on display . (siasatnews )