Fossil to unveil Gen 6 smartwatch on August 30

the company has also started sending media invites for the launch event and has also posted a teaser video.

By IANS|   Posted by Minhaj Adnan  |   Updated: 29th August 2021 3:45 pm IST
San Francisco: With an aim to expand its wide range of smartwatches, US-based fashion brand Fossil has revealed that the company is all set to launch Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch globally on August 30.

According to GizmoChina, the company has also started sending media invites for the launch event and has also posted a teaser video.

It shows the bottom and right side of the smartwatch confirming that it has a solid build with a matte finish over the dial. It has a heart-rate monitor at the rear and boasts three buttons on the right side.

Moreover, the teaser video shows a fast-charging branding at the end of the video hinting at fast charging support, the report said.

Reportedly, the upcoming Fossil Gen 6 smartwatch will have other key features like the SpO2 sensor and built-in GPS connectivity.

The current Fossil Gen 5 has a 1.28-inch with an AMOLED panel. It features a 316 x 416 pixel resolution and 328 PPI. The LTE variant of the smartwatch comes with 4G connectivity and has NFC, GPS support.

The device has 5-meter water resistance and supports magnetic charging technology.

