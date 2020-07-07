Fossils of elephant tusks found at Singareni Coal Mines

Peddapalli: Fossils of elephant tusks were found by the workers of Singareni Collieries Company Limited while they were digging the earth in Medipalli opencast mine.

The workers discovered one tusk measured 1.17 meter length, another is 1.50 meter at 20 meter depth while removing earth to dig coal in the newly started extension block of Medipalli opencast mine. Beside tusks, an elephant jaw was also found at the spot, confirmed the exploration team of Singareni Collieries.

The team sent the details of fossils to the Delhi archaeology department to get more clarity. Officials believe that the fossils of elephant which were found might belong to the period of some 200 to 300 million years ago when forests, animals and everything were submerged in the earth due to a catastrophe that hit the area. Later, it was converted into coal.