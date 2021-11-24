Foundation of Telangana Secretariat mosque to be laid on Nov 25

Hyderabad: The Telangana government has decided to start the work of re-building of Secretariat Mosques which were razed during the demolition of old buildings.

Prominent cleric Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, the vice-chancellor of Jamia Nizamia (Islamic Seminary) is likely to lay the foundation stone for the construction of a mosque within the vicinity of the new Secretariat complex on November 25.

On Wednesday, the state home minister Mahmood Ali along with chairman Telangana State Wakf Board Mohammed Saleem and other government officials visited the Secretariat and inspected the proposed site.

There were two mosques within the Secretariat Complex namely Masjid Dafatir-e-Muttamadi located adjacent to the C Block and Masjid-e-Hashmi, which was located near the D Block. The two mosques are part and parcel within the Secretariat Building Complex.

Since the demolition of the two mosques in July 2020 at the Secretariat, controversy gripped over the re-building of places of worship and apart from massive protests, writ petitions were also filed at Telangana high court by the prominent lawyers seeking the immediate re-building of the mosques.