Foundation stone of Secretariat mosque will be laid by month end: Mahmood Ali

Hyderabad: Telangana State home minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali has said that by the end of this month, the foundation stone for the two mosques at the newly constructed Secretariat complex will be laid by the government. In a high-level meeting chaired by the home minister, he reviewed the construction works of the two mosques. He said that the construction of the two mosques will be completed within 9 months. Besides higher officials, architecture representatives were also present in the meeting.

On the occasion, the home minister inspected the building plans of the mosques and gathered the necessary information regarding the construction of the mosques from the architectural team. Later, he said that the Chief Minister KCR is very keen on the issue of the construction of the mosques in the Secretariat complex. Mahmood Ali said that the government is fulfilling the promises made to the Muslims.

He added that before the inauguration of the new Secretariat complex, the call of prayers (Azaan) will be given from the minarets of mosques. He further added that the foundation stone will be laid by the Islamic scholars.