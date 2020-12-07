Four accused get 20-year-jail in gangrape case

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police on Monday achieved success in securing conviction to 4 accused persons , all brick-kiln workers and natives of Odisha, to 20 years of rigourous imprisonment on charges of gangraping a woman

A special court in LB Nagar (Ranga Reddy Court) on Monday convicted four men, all hailing from Odisha Rahul Maaji , Manoj Samrat , Durga Samrat and Dayanidhi Maaji, all friends and natives of Bolangir district in Odisha.

The accused used to work at at a brick kiln at ND Thanda in Maheshwaram, where the victim too worked. They lived in temporary shelters built on the premises.

In August 2019, the victim went out in the night to relieve herself in the nearby bushes. The four noticed this and taking advantage of her lonliness they overpowered her and raped her one after the other.

The local public came to help for the victim upon which the accused fled from the scene. They were arrested and sento judicial remand. Rachakonda Police Commissioner Mahesh M.Bhagwat issued orders under the Preventive Detention Act against them.

Earlier the prosecution had filed a petition in the court seeking conducting speedy trial of the case as those arrested were from another State. The case was tried at the Special Court for Atrocities against Women, which examined 27 witnesses during trial and convicted the accused.