Four actresses who refused to work with Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai: With over 80 Bollywood films and 14 Filmfare awards, superstar Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. Also known as King Khan of B-town, SRK might have struggled his way out in the initial phase of his career but with his sheer hard work, passion and determination, he’s successfully managed to achieve all that he’s desired for himself.

Also known as ‘king of romance’, SRK is undoubtedly one of the most desirable actors in the industry. Who doesn’t wishes to work with him? Every newcomer or even successful celebrities look for an opportunity to work with him. He has worked with many leading ladies of Bollywood across generations, however, there have been a few actresses who refused to work with the King Khan.

Yes, you read that right! These actresses of Bollywood simply denied working with SRK. Take a look at the actresses who always refused to share screen space with Shah Rukh Khan. Scroll down to know why.

1. Kangana Ranaut

The queen of controversies Kangana Ranaut has never worked with any Khan of Bollywood. She had once said that there is no longevity when it comes to working with the Khans. Talking about working with Shah Rukh Khan in of the interviews, she said, ‘Shah Rukh sir, I am a huge fan. It’s very unfortunate that our paths will never cross.’

2. Sonam Kapoor

Anil Kapoor’s daughter Sonam Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Saawariya in 2007. However, in her 14 years of career she has never shared the screen space with SRK. According to reports, Sonam felt that her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan won’t appeal the audience because of the age gap.

3. Ameesha Patel

In her nearly 2 decades of career, actress Ameesha Patel never worked with Shah Rukh Khan. According to Bollywood Life, Ameesha felt that people won’t like her chemistry with SRK and hence refused to share screen with him.

4. Hema Malini

Shah Rukh Khan made his acting debut with Deewana (1992) but after which Hema Malini directed the film ‘Dil Aashna Hain’ in which she took him as a lead star. But, the actress never wanted to work with him because she didn’t like his acting and said that he does ‘over-acting’.

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming projects

Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up make a grand comeback on big screen with Pathan opposite Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. He was last seen in 2018’s Zero alongside Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.