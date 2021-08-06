Four arrested for series of chain snatchings in Telangana and AP

Hyderabad: Four men who are alleged to have executed robberies and chain snatchings across state lines were apprehended by the Medipally police of the Rachakonda commissionerate today. The accused were involved in 36 cases of chain snatching and two vehicle thefts across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the last one and a half years.

Two of the accused, Syed Basha and Shaik Ayub, both auto drivers, together along with three others snatched chains of unsuspecting citizens. While Basha learned how to snatch chains of women by watching videos on Youtube, Shaik Ayub managed to steal an old bike to aid the crime.

Post snatching chains, they would abandon the stolen bike elsewhere and use the third accused, Shaik Khaleed (who had a cab), to return to their hometown of Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. The fourth accused, Shashidhar Reddy, would guard the car and also aid them in their crime. Finally, the last accused Jaffer Khan would receive and dispose of the stolen property.

Four of the accused were arrested today as they were in the process of snatching gold chains from women at Ashok Nagar and Shankar Nagar. The police retrieved gold ornaments, cash, and a car from the accused which all in all amounted to Rs 18.70 lakh.

The accused are said to have committed offenses under the limits of Rachakonda Commissionerate in Telangana and the limits of Tirupati Urban, Vijayawada, Nellore, Guntur in Andhra Pradesh. They were booked under Section 34 and 379 of the Indian Penal Code.