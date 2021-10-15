Four arrested in Chandrayangutta businessman murder case

Hyderabad: The Chandrayangutta police on Friday arrested four accused allegedly involved in the sensational murder of businessman Hamed Bin Ali Zubaidi a permanent resident of Dubai.

The prime accused Rayees Jabri and the deceased used to work in Dubai. In the year 2019 while he was returning from Dubai the deceased Hamed Bin Ali Zubaidi handed over a bag containing gold without informing him.

Rayees was arrested by central excise and Customs at Shamshabad International Airport, along with the smuggled gold about 1 KG. His passport was also seized by the customs. At the time of arrest the deceased promised the Rayees and his family of all support including employment.

Rayees Jabri insisted Hamed to look after the case and also get the passport released from custom’s custody. But even after three years the deceased failed to get the passport released nor provide any employment and refused to help him in the smuggling case.

On October 13 morning, Jabri brothers went to the house of the Hamed Zubaidi and confronted him over the promised help. Despite that businessman refused to help them in any manner for which they felt humiliated over the treatment meted out to them.

They decided to teach him a lesson and on the same day during the evening hours the four brothers intercepted the deceased’s car at Hashamabad main road and attacked him with knives due to which he succumbed to his injuries and died on the spot.

During the arrest the police have seized weapons which were used to murder the businessman.