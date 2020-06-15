Four arrested in Uttar Pradesh for duping man of Rs 9.72 crore

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police’s Special Task Force on Sunday busted a tender racket and arrested four persons, including two senior government officials, for allegedly duping a man to the tune of Rs 9.72 crore.

Those arrested were identified as Rajnish Dixit, the chief personal secretary to the minister of state for animal husbandry, fisheries and dairy development, Dheeraj Kumar, the private secretary to the minister, AK Rajiv alias Akhilesh Kumar, who claims to be a journalist, and Ashish Rai, the UP Police said in a statement.

A complaint was lodged by Manjeet Singh Bhatia, a resident of Indore, that he was duped of Rs 9.72 crore in the name of filing a tender in the animal husbandry department.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Hazratganj police station.

“The STF called Rajnish Dixit, his accomplice Ashish Rai and Dheeraj Kumar for questioning. The three admitted their crime and based on evidence, they were arrested,” police said.

“After this, AK Rajiv was also arrested from his residence in Lucknow,” they said.

Police have seized cash worth Rs 28.32 lakh, an identity card bearing the name of S K Mittal, the deputy director (purchase) in the animal husbandry department, a press card, COVID-19 staff pass, an Aadhar card and six mobile phones.

During interrogation, Ashish Rai said he along with his accomplices used to operate from a room in the Vidhan Sabha secretariat.

He impersonated the deputy director (purchase) in the animal husbandry department and duped Bhatia of Rs 9.72 crore.

Rai also revealed names of all his accomplices, police said.

Rajnish Dixit told police that Dheeraj Kumar Dev had introduced him to Ashish Rai. He said Rai had offered him Rs 1 crore for providing him a room in the Vidhan Sabha secretariat.

Source: PTI

