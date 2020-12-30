Four Beijing 2022 venues complete in Yanqing competition zone

Beijing, Dec 30 : The construction of four venues for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics in the Yanqing competition zone has been completed in Yanqing District, Beijing.

The four venues include two competition venues — the National Alpine Skiing Center and the National Sliding Center, and two non-competition venues — the Yanqing Winter Olympic Village and the Mountain News Center. Xinhua news reports.

Located in northern Beijing, the Yanqing competition zone will host Alpine skiing, bobsleigh and luge competitions during the 2022 Winter Olympic Games.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, 2022. Competitions are due to be staged in three main clusters — downtown Beijing, the capital’s northwest Yanqing District, and Zhangjiakou in neighboring Hebei Province.

Up to now, eight competition venues for Beijing 2022 in downtown and the outskirts of Beijing have been completed.

