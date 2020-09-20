Four Bills slated to be moved in LS for passage

New Delhi, Sep 20 : The Centre will move four Bills on Sunday for consideration and passage during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020; Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020; Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020; and Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 are listed on the legislative Business of the Lower House.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is slated to move the National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020, which provides for establishment and declaration of an National Forensic Sciences University as an instituttion of national importance to facilitate and promote studies and research, and to achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas and fields.

The Minister’s name is also listed for moving the Rashtriya Raksha University Bill, 2020, for the consideration and passage in the House. The Bill seeks to establish and declare Rashtriya Raksha University as an institution of national importance and to provide for its incorporation and matters connected thereof.

Shah will also introduce the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, which seeks amendment to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to move the Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020 to ensure financial stability and promote competitiveness in Indian financial markets by providing enforceability of bilateral netting of qualified financial contracts.

The Minister will also move the Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, which seeks amendment in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011.

