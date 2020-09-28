Four Delhi cops face heat for misreporting drug seizure

New Delhi, Sep 27 : Four Delhi policemen – two Sub-Inspectors and two head constables, posted at Jahangirpuri police station in north Delhi, were suspended for allegedly misreporting the amount of marijuana seized from a local drug peddler in a raid earlier this month.

According to police, a raid was conducted by a team from Jahangirpuri police station on September 11 during which approximately 160 kg of marijuana was seized and brought to the police post.

However, the suspended policemen allegedly reported only 1 kg of contraband and sold off the rest, after taking bribes from the accused’s family to “settle the matter”.

Reporting that they had seized approximately one kilogram of the contraband, the policemen in question let off the drug peddler from the police post itself.

When the matter came to light and was brought to the notice of senior police officers, an enquiry was ordered.

“The four policemen were suspected after the enquiry,” said a senior police officer.

Source: IANS

