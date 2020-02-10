menu
search
10 Feb 2020, Mon Islamic Calender
  • Top Stories
  • Popular
  • People Also Viewed
  • Poll
  • Share
  • Comments

Four of Delhi family killed in Saharanpur road accident

Posted by shameen Published: February 10, 2020, 12:59 pm IST
Four of Delhi family killed in Saharanpur road accident

Saharanpur: Four family members from Delhi were killed while one person was critically injured after their car rammed into a tractor-trolley loaded with wood logs in Nangal area of Saharanpur district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday night.

The injured is in a critical condition and is undergoing medical treatment here, Dr Kunal Jain, SBD Hospital, told ANI.

“Four family members died on the spot while one is injured. The family resides in Delhi’s Rani Bagh area. The incident occurred at around 10:30 pm last night,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar.

The incident occurred when the family members were returning from a wedding.

Source: ANI
Topics:
Top Stories

People Also Viewed

Go back to top
Designed by STL
Copyright © The Siasat Daily, 2020. All Rights Reserved