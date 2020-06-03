Four doctors at govt hospital test positive for COVID-19

Hyderabad: Four doctors at a government hospital here tested positive for the COVID-19 virus on Wednesday, an official said.

The hospital is taking precautionary measures to control the spread of the virus and has also informed health department officials about the doctors testing positive, he said.

On June 2, 12 post-graduate students of a state-run medical college here tested positive for COVID-19.

Source: PTI

