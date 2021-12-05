Four fresh COVID-19 deaths reported in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 5th December 2021
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh reported 154 fresh cases of Covid-19, four deaths and 177 recoveries in 24 hours ending 9 am on Sunday.

The latest bulletin showed a total of 20,73,730 positives, 20,57,156 recoveries and 14,452 deaths in the state so far.

The number of active cases slid slightly to 2,122, the bulletin said.

Chittoor district reported 30, Visakhapatnam 20, West Godavari 18, Guntur 16, Krishna and East Godavari 14 each, Anantapuramu 12 and SPS Nellore 10 fresh cases.

The remaining five districts registered less than 10 new cases each.

Guntur district reported two more Covid-19 deaths, Krishna and Chittoor one each in a day.

