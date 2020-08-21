Four gates of Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir lifted due to heavy inflows

By Sruthi Vibhavari Updated: 21st August 2020 3:06 pm IST

Nalgonda: Four crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir were lifted on Friday morning, due to heavy inflows from the upstream Srisailam Project. Flood continues to flow from upstream due to incessant rains.

Currently, the reservoir is receiving an inflow of 3.85 lakh cusecs and about 30,000 cusecs are being released downstream. The present water level in Nagarjuna Sagar reservoir is 585 feet and its Full Reservoir Level (FRL) is 590 feet.

Nagarjuna Sagar Member of the Legislative Assembly Nomula Narsmimhaiah opened the gates as the reservoir is reaching its FRL.

The officials said that more gates might be lifted in the evening again if there is an increase in the inflows to the reservoir. Meanwhile, the authorities have also alerted the people in the river’s catchment area.

