Four goats died days after goatherd tests positive for coronavirus

Bengaluru: Panic prevailed among the residents of a village in Karnataka State after four goats died days after goatherd has tested positive for coronavirus.

In order to allay villagers’ fear that livestock might have contracted the virus, Department of Animal husbandry and Veterinary Services, Karnataka isolated 50 goats.

Test report

The villagers alleged that the livestock is facing respiratory problems.

Later, the test report of the goats confirmed that they are suffering from seasonal diseases and not coronavirus. Seasonal diseases are common among the livestock.

H. Basavarajendra, Commissioner, Animal Husbandry said that till now, in India, no animal has contracted coronavirus.

Coronavirus cases in India

Meanwhile, India’s COVID-19 tally breached the 6 lakh cases mark. The total cases now stand at 6,04,641 of which there are 2,26,947 active cases while 3,59,860 patients have been cured/discharged/migrated.

Maharashtra, the worst-hit state, has a total of 1,80,298 cases including 8,053 fatalities. Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu has 94,049 cases inclusive of 1,264 deaths. Delhi has 89,802 coronavirus cases including 2,803 deaths.